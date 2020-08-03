Raiders to play season in Allegiant Stadium without fans

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 17: Construction continues at Allegiant Stadium, the USD 2 billion, glass-domed future home of the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders and the UNLV Rebels football teams are scheduled to begin play at the 65,000-seat facility in their 2020 seasons. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that the season will be played without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $2 billion Allegiant Stadium was completed over the weekend. Fans can receive a refund on their tickets for 2020 season, or apply them towards 2021.

Raiders owner Mark Davis made the following statement regarding the decision:

There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers, and fans. After intensive consultation with healthcare officials and state and community leaders, We Have Made The Difficult Decision To Play The Las Vegas Raiders 2020 Inaugural Season At Allegiant Stadium Without Fans In Attendance. This decision is based on our commitment to protect the health of our fans and the entire community in response to the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all.



This decision also ensures fairness to you, our PSL holders, given the challenges and potential inequities associated with determining who can and cannot attend specific games if the stadium were to operate at a reduced capacity. While the current situation is not how any of us envisioned celebrating the opening of Allegiant Stadium, when circumstances permit we look forward to sharing an unparalleled GameDay Experience in the Magnificent Stadium you helped to build.



Despite not being able to attend the games in person, you will still receive your collectible 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Inaugural Season Ticket Package as well as other exclusive items throughout the season.



If you wish to receive a Full Refund of your 2020 Season Ticket Payments, or if you have any questions, please contact our Premium Service Team by emailing allegiantstadiumservice@raiders.com. Alternatively, if you wish to apply your 2020 Season Ticket Payments to the 2021 season, no further action is required.



The Greatness Of The Raiders Is In Our Future.



Thank you for your loyal support.



Mark Davis