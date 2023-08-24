FOLSOM (KTXL) — Pleasant Grove and Folsom delivered a five-set thriller to a rowdy crowd on Wednesday.
The win improves the Bulldogs to 7-0 on the young season. It was the first game of the year for the Eagles.
by: Chris Tavarez
