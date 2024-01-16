(FOX40.COM) — The Oakland Athletics will eventually leave for Las Vegas, but the team hasn’t revealed a plan for where they’ll play after their lease expires with the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum and before they play in their new permanent home.

The team’s lease at the Coliseum will expire following the 2024 season, and while the A’s wait for their Las Vegas ballpark to open in 2028, Sacramento could potentially serve as an interim home.

•Video Above: A’s fans at the Oakland Coliseum for the ‘Reverse Boycott’

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday that Sutter Health Park, home of the Sacramento River Cats, has emerged as a possible landing spot for the A’s for the 2025 season.

According to the Chronicle, the A’s television contract with NBC Sports California, which runs through 2033, wouldn’t be payable to the team if they depart the Bay Area.

Oracle Park in San Francisco was mentioned by the Chronicle as another potential destination for the A’s, but it added it would be a “logistical nightmare” for the San Francisco Giants.

Sacramento isn’t in the contractual boundaries for the network, but the A’s and NBC Sports California could negotiate a deal if the team decides to temporarily play at Sutter Health Park, the Chronicle said.

Another option for the A’s would be playing at their Triple-A affiliate’s field in Summerlin, Nevada.

The River Cats has served as the Triple-A affiliate for the Giants since 2015. As part of the team’s 25th anniversary, the River Cats are scheduled to host the Giants for an exhibition game on March 24.

In August 2022, the Sacramento Kings became the team’s majority owner after being owned by the Savage family.

The Minor League ballclub was previously the Triple-A affiliate for the A’s from its inaugural season in 2000 to 2014.

The River Cats have played Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento since 2000. The ballpark was previously named Raley Field from 2000 to 2019.