Reports: St. Louis Will Get MLS Team; Republic FC Still Has a Chance for Expansion

SACRAMENTO -- Soccer fans are expecting a potentially huge update in the Major League Soccer expansion race.

The league is reportedly set to announce team number 28 -- and it won't be Sacramento Republic FC.

Multiple reports say St. Louis will be awarded an MLS expansion franchise next week and will join the league in 2022.

The official announcement is expected to happen on Tuesday in St. Louis.

This follows an April announcement by the league that it intends to expand to 30 teams and that Sacramento and St. Louis were leading the race for spots 28 and 29.

Still, another city getting the call has local fans nervous about Sacramento potentially getting passed over again.