FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – The Rio Americano Raiders improved to 22-3 on the season, winning their seventh straight match with Monday’s 3-0 victory in Folsom over the Vista del Lago Eagles.

The Raiders will return to action on Wednesday night when they host the Del Campo Cougars, while Vista del Lago (7-4) will look to rebound from their second straight loss, when they meet the Christian Brothers Falcons next Monday night.