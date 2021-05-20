River Cats baseball returns to Sutter Health Park against Reno Aces

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – After more than 600 days, the Sacramento River Cats are once against hosting a home game Thursday night.

With roughly 3,000 fans on-hand instead of the usual 15,000, the River Cats are set to take on the Reno Aces starting at 6:35 p.m.

Even though it won’t be a typical opening night, there is excitement over the return of baseball to Sutter Health Park.

“The last game was September 11, 2019, so, yeah, I think it’s just over 600 days since we’ve played a real game here at Sutter Health Park,” said River Cats General Manager Chip Maxson. “I’ve been telling people it’s like all the major holidays. It’s like Thanksgiving, Christmas, the excitement of New Year’s all bunched together and that’s what it’s going to feel like tonight when we throw out that first pitch.”

A booth will also be set up at Thursday night’s game where attendees will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine along with a complimentary hot dog or beer.