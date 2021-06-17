River Cats begin 12-game homestand Thursday night against Salt Lake Bees

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento River Cats open a 12-game homestand in less-than-ideal conditions Thursday, but the team is happy to be home as well because the ballpark can finally be at full capacity.

The River Cats will be home through June 29, beginning with a 6-game stretch against the Salt Lake Bees.

While the heat is expected to keep some fans away from Thursday’s game, team officials say they are expecting big crowds through the weekend.

Officials added they are ready for fans who are looking to stay cool or just seeking some entertainment.

“It’s gonna be a little warm in Sacramento here this weekend. So, we say, ‘Hey, don’t worry about your energy at home, conserve energy. Come on out to the ballpark and cool off with us ” said River Cats general manager Chip Maxson.

The first pitch for Thursday’s game is set to be thrown at 7:05 p.m.