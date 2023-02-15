(KTXL) — The Sacramento River Cats announced their full 2023 season schedule Tuesday with start times for all 75 contests at Sutter Health Park.

The River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, will begin the season on the road on March 31 against the Salt Lake City Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

After a three-game series against the Bees, the River Cats have their home opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the Triple-A team of the San Diego Padres, on April 4. The River Cats will host the Chihuahuas for a six-game homestand through April 9.

The April 4 home opener is scheduled for a 6:45 p.m. first pitch.

The River Cats will host the Bees for a Mother’s Day game on May 14 at 1:05 p.m. The team will also have a Fourth of July celebration after their game against the Reno Aces on July 3. The game against the Aces is scheduled for a first pitch at 6:45 p.m. and will have a 10-minute postgame fireworks show, according to the team.

The ball club will host 12 games at Sutter Health Park in April, 18 games in May, nine in June, 12 on July, 15 in August, and nine in September.

Sacramento’s final home series is set for Sept. 12 to the 17 against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, the affiliate for the Houston Astros, who are the defending World Series champions.

The River Cats will conclude the season with a six-game road series against the Bees from Sept. 19 to the 24.

Throughout the season, all Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday home games will start at 6:45 p.m. First pitches for Saturday home games are set for 6:37 p.m. Sunday games at Sutter Health Park will have a first pitch at 1:05 p.m.

For games that’ll take place on Wednesday, the River Cats will have five games with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch. Seven other Wednesday games will have a first pitch at 6:45 p.m.

According to the ball club, Wednesday games will be known as “Wet Nose Wednesdays,” allowing fans to enjoy a game with their dogs on the Toyota Home Run Hill — a lawn area by the bullpens on right field.

The 2023 season will be first one under majority ownership from the Sacramento Kings. The Kings took majority ownership of the team on Aug. 26, 2022.