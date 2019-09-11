River Cats Win Game One of PCL Championship Series

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

WEST SACRAMENTO -- It’s not every season that fans can watch the boys of summer on a cool September night in West Sacramento.

The Pacific Coast League’s championship against the Round Rock Express is a best-of-five game series. It's something the River Cats have not done in the PCL finals in more than a decade.

Wednesday is game two in West Sacramento. Then there will be an off-day so the teams can travel to Texas to finish the series.

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News