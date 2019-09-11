River Cats Win Game One of PCL Championship Series

WEST SACRAMENTO -- It’s not every season that fans can watch the boys of summer on a cool September night in West Sacramento.
The Pacific Coast League’s championship against the Round Rock Express is a best-of-five game series. It's something the River Cats have not done in the PCL finals in more than a decade.
Wednesday is game two in West Sacramento. Then there will be an off-day so the teams can travel to Texas to finish the series.
River Cats win game one of the PCL championship in walk off fashion 8 to 7 over Round Rock @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/NVSDEUeAjz
— Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) September 11, 2019