River Cats Win Game One of PCL Championship Series

WEST SACRAMENTO -- It’s not every season that fans can watch the boys of summer on a cool September night in West Sacramento.

The Pacific Coast League’s championship against the Round Rock Express is a best-of-five game series. It's something the River Cats have not done in the PCL finals in more than a decade.

Wednesday is game two in West Sacramento. Then there will be an off-day so the teams can travel to Texas to finish the series.

