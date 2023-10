SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — River City swept Burbank on Wednesday night to keep their hopes of a Metropolitan Conference title alive.

The Raiders improved 13-6 on the season and 8-2 in league play. They’re just one game back of Monterey Trail for first place in the Metro Conference. River City will play at Kennedy on Monday.

The Titans fell to 0-11 this year and 0-10 in the league. They’ll wrap up the season on Wednesday at Kennedy.