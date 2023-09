ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) – The Rocklin Thunder sent the Buchanan Bears back to Clovis licking their wounds following Friday’s 42-20 victory on Friday night. Up next, Rocklin (3-0) will meet Manteca in the Honor Bowl, which will be played at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills next Saturday afternoon.

