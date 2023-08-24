ROCKLIN (KTXL) — Rocklin has quickly established itself as one of the best water polo programs in the Sac-Joaquin Section in recent years.

“The goal is always to try to get those league titles and then see if we can transform that into another section title,” head coach Scott Bergemann said. “We feel pretty good about where we’re at this year. Definitely some stiff competition with the Davises and the Jesuits and the Granite Bays of the world, but we feel like we’re right in the mix.”

Under Bergemann, the Thunder have won back-to-back Sierra Foothill League titles, and they won a section championship two years ago.

“Bergemann has been a huge help for this program,” senior goalie Mason Mckenzie said. “Rocklin wasn’t the most competitive water polo team. The past two years, we’ve won the league title and two years ago, we actually won the section title, [which] was the first time in Rocklin history under Berg’s leadership. And we’re going for our third league title in a row now under Berg.”

But Bergemann’s leadership isn’t just showing up in the pool for the Thunder.

“I’ve learned everything, I’ve learned how to be a better person, how to be a great teammate, how to lead a group of guys and make them effective and make everybody the best version of themselves,” senior attacker Rhett Wildenradt said.

Rocklin opens the season on Friday against Strathmore.