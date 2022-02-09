Sac-Joaquin Section basketball finals returning to Golden 1 Center

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — After not having the playoffs last season, the California Interscholastic Federation Sac-Joaquin Section will have its basketball champions crowned at the Golden 1 Center later this month.

The G1C announced Wednesday that the SJS finals take place across two days in downtown Sacramento on Feb. 25-26. Playoffs for all sports in the SJS were canceled last year after the section’s Board of Managers voted to allow each of their leagues to determine their own seasons.

The postseason was canceled to allow “as much time” for student athletes to play in as many contests as possible.

The downtown Sacramento venue previously hosted the SJS basketball finals in 2019 and 2020.

According to the SJS, here’s the schedule for the section’s championship games:

Feb. 25

Girls Division VI, 10 a.m.

Boys Division VI, 12 p.m.

Girls Division IV, 2 p.m.

Boys Division IV, 4 p.m.

Girls Division II, 6 p.m.

Boys Division II, 8 p.m.

Feb. 26

Girls Division V, 10 a.m.

Boys Division V, 12 p.m.

Girls Division III, 2 p.m.

Boys Division III, 4 p.m.

Girls Division I, 6 p.m.

Boys Division I, 8 p.m.

After the section champions are decided, the G1C also announced the venue will host the 40th Annual CIF State Basketball Championships Finals on March 11-12. All winners of the SJS finals will advance to the state playoffs.

Six state championship games are slated to be played each day on the March dates.

The SJS basketball postseason begins with the first round of the girls playoffs on Feb. 17. The boys playoffs begins Feb. 18.