(FOX40.COM) — High school football championships in the Sacramento area will be decided this weekend.

The matchups were determined following the results of the Sac-Joaquin Section semifinals on Nov. 17.

Dates and times were unveiled with a triple header taking place at Hughes Stadium at Sacramento State on Friday and Saturday. The Division IV game will take place at St. Mary’s High School in Stockton.

Here’s a breakdown of the championship matchups taking place on Friday and Saturday.

Division I

The Division I title game will be a rematch of last year’s finals between No. 1 Folsom and No. 3 Oak Ridge. The game is set for 7 p.m. at Sacramento City.

The Folsom High Bulldogs enter the game as the top seed in the bracket at 10-2 overall and 5-0 in the Sierra Foothill League (SFL). The Oak Ridge Trojans are the No. 3 seed with a record of 10-2 overall and 3-2 in the SFL.

Earlier this season, the Bulldogs beat the Trojans 42-21 in a league contest on Sept. 29. Folsom beat Oak Ridge 23-13 in last year’s D-I title game.

Division II

The Division II championship game will be between top-seeded St. Mary’s and No. 2 Rocklin at Sacramento City College on Saturday at 7 p.m.

The St. Mary’s Rams enter the title game at 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the Tri-City Atheltic League. The Rocklin Thunder are heading into the finals at 11-1 overall and a 4-1 mark in the SFL.

Division III

Top-seeded Grant will take on No. 2 seed Woodcreek in the Divison III title game at 3 p.m. on Friday at Sacramento City College.

The defending champion Grant Pacers head into the championship game at 10-2 overall and 5-1 in the Metropolitan League. The Woodcreek Timberwolves are heading into the game at 11-1 overall with a 5-1 mark in the Capital Valley Conference.

Division IV

In the lone game happening at St. Mary’s High School, No. 1 Escalon will meet No. 3 Patterson in the Division IV game on Friday at 7 p.m.

The top-seeded Escalon Cougars are entering Friday’s matchup as the defending champions with an 11-1 overall record and a 5-0 mark in the Trans Valley League. The Patterson Tigers are 11-1 overall and 5-1 in the Central California League.

Escalon won last year’s D-IV game 35-34 against Sonora.

Division V

In the second year of the varsity program, top-seeded Twelve Bridges will meet No. 2 Casa Roble in the Division V championship at Sacramento City on Friday at 11 a.m.

The Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos are aiming to stay undefeated, entering the title game at 12-0 overall and 6-0 in the Pioneer Valley League. The Casa Roble Rams heading into Friday’s game at 11-1 overall and 5-0 in the Golden Empire League.

Division VI

Hughson is aiming to repeat as champions when it takes on Bradshaw Christian in the Division VI title game at Sacramento City College on Saturday at 3 p.m.

In the only game that doesn’t feature the top two seeds, Hughson Huskies enter the championship game as the No. 4 seed at 9-3 overall and 3-2 in the Trans Valle League. The Bradshaw Christian Pride are the No. 3 seed with a 10-2 record and a 5-0 mark in the Sierra Valley Conference.

The Huskies won last year’s D-VI game 14-13 against Summerville.

Division VII

The Division VII championship will feature a rematch of last year’s title game in No. 1A Ripon Christian and No. 1B Woodland Christian at Sacramento City on Saturday at 11 a.m.

The Ripon Christian Knights enter Saturday’s game at 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the Southern League. The Woodland Christian Cardinals aim to remain undefeated, heading into the game at 12-0 overall and 4-0 in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League.

In last year’s game, the Knights beat the Cardinals 28-16.

Full schedule for Friday, Nov. 24

Sacramento City College

Division V: No. 1 vs. Twelve Bridges vs. No. 2 Casa Roble, 11 a.m.

Division III: No. 1 Grant vs. No. 2 Woodcreek, 3 p.m.

Division I: No. 1 Folsom vs. No. 3 Oak Ridge, 7 p.m.

St. Mary’s High School

Division IV: No. 1 Escalon vs. No. 3 Patterson, 7 p.m.

Full schedule for Saturday, Nov. 25

Sacramento City College

Division VII: No. 1A Ripon Christian vs. No. 1B Woodland Christian, 11 a.m.

Division VI: No. 3 Bradshaw Christian vs. No. 4 Hughson, 3 p.m.

Division II: No. 1 St. Mary’s vs. No. 2 Rocklin, 7 p.m.