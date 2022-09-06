ORLANDO, Fla. (KTXL) – Mark Briggs, the head coach from the Sacramento Republic FC, sits-down with FOX40 in Orlando, on the eve of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Championship match with Orlando City SC, to talk about the task ahead of trying to take down their fourth consecutive MLS opponent, the preparations for his club, getting acclimated to the humid conditions and how the team is handling the weight of the moment.

Prior to Wednesday’s championship match, FOX40 will air a 30-minute special “Quest for the Cup: The Final” at 4:30 p.m. documenting the Republic’s journey to the U.S. Open Cup championship match.

Sacramento and Orlando City will kick-off the title game from Exploria Stadium at 5:00 p.m. PT. The match can be seen live on ESPN+.