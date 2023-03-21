(KTXL) — Sacramento State is searching for its next women’s basketball coach after its best season in program history.

Mark Campbell is making the move the Big 12, as he was announced as the new women’s basketball coach at Texas Christian University on Tuesday. He becomes the eighth coach for Horned Frogs women’s basketball program, according to the university.

Campbell got hired as the Horned Frogs’ new coach after engineering one of the country’s best turnarounds at Sacramento State.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the last two seasons at Sacramento State,” Campbell said on the Hornet Sports website. “As a staff, we saw a tremendous opportunity to build this program into something special and we achieved something that had never been done before.”

“I would like to thank everyone — the administration, the staff, and the fans — for their support of our program, but especially the group of amazing young women that I have had the honor to coach over the last two years, watching them grow and reach their goals both on and off the court,” Campbell continued.

A year prior to Campbell’s arrival, the Hornets were 3-22 and the program made an 11-game improvement in his first season at the helm with 14 wins.

This season, the Hornets had a school-record 25 wins and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The Hornets, as a No. 13 seed fell to the No. 4 Bruins 67-45 in the first round at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

The Hornets finished 25-8 overall and 13-5 in the Big Sky Conference this season.

It was the Hornets’ first 20-win season for the program and their 25 wins are the most ever by either men’s or women’s program at Sacramento State.

Sac State won a share of the conference regular season title and earned a championship in the Big Sky tournament, both firsts for the program.

Campbell was named Co-Coach of the Year in the Big Sky and was the first coach to win that award in school history.

Before coaching at Sac State, Campbell was an assistant coach for seven years at Oregon where some of the best talent in the nation was recruited, including former WNBA No. 1 pick and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu.