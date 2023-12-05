(FOX40.COM) — San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman and Sacramento-area native Arik Armstead is nominated again for the NFL’s “most prestigious” honor.

The 49ers named Armstead as their nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, his fourth consecutive nomination.

•Video Above: Arik Armstead hosts Kickoff for Kids gala (June 2023)

The yearly honor recognizes a player’s contributions on the field along with their impact in the community.

All 32 of the NFL’s teams have a nominee every year.

As a nominee, Armstead will wear a special decal on his helmet through the end of the season in recognition of his on- and off-the-field accomplishments.

“I really take my career as what I do on and off the field. I think they go hand in hand,” Armstead said in a news release. “I want to use my blessing to bless others. I feel like it’s my responsibility. When it’s all said and done, I want to leave this earth a better place than when I was born. I think that’s what we should all strive to do.”

Armstead, who was a standout for Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove, founded the Armstead Academic Project with his wife Melina in 2019.

The Armstead Academic Project is dedicated to ensuring students receive access to the resources they need no matter their socioeconomic status.

Through his foundation, Armstead hosts several events such as story times, youth football camps, college field trips, and free health and wellness fairs. He has also provided warm meals and school supplies for students.

According to the 49ers, the Armstead Academic Project has raised and donated over $2 million to Sacramento and Bay Area youth since its inception.

In July, Armstead was presented with the key to the city by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg at a charity event for his foundation.

Last season’s award winner was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The last 49ers player to win the award was receiver Anquan Boldin in 2015. Boldin is the only 49ers player in franchise history to win the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

The 2023 award winner will be announced during the NFL Honors, the league’s primetime awards show, which airs on Feb. 8, the Thursday before the Super Bowl.