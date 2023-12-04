(FOX40.COM) — Three high schools in the Sacramento area have a chance to end their football seasons in glory.

Folsom, Grant and Woodland Christian are playing for a California Interscholastic Federation State championship this weekend in Southern California.

The Folsom Bulldogs and Grant Pacers are two of 10 schools who have won a state championship before.

Folsom is playing for its fifth state title against the St. Bonaventure Seraphs in the Division 1-A state championship. The Bulldogs are 4-1 all-time in championship bowl games, winning their last state title in 2018.

Grant is playing for their third state title against La Serna Lancers in the Division 2-AA game. The Pacers are 2-0 all-time in CIF State bowl contests and are looking to capture their second state championship in a row.

The undefeated Woodland Christian Cardinals (14-0) are looking for their first state title against the Banning Pilots in the Division 5-A game. Woodland Christian is one of 18 schools making its first appearance in a CIF State Championship Bowl Game.

The Cardinals recently won their first Section championship in program history on Nov. 26.

All 15 state title games will be played across three Southern California venues on Friday and Saturday at El Camino College in Torrance, Pasadena City College and Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

For those making the drive from the Sacramento region, tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for high school students, seniors 65 years and older and children.

Tickets will be available online on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 12 p.m.

Here are the dates, times and locations for the state championship matchups involving Sacramento-area schools.

Division 1-A: Folsom (12-2) vs. St. Bonaventure (12-3)

Date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. at Saddleback College

Division 2-AA: Grant (12-2) vs. La Serna (12-3)

Date, time and location: Friday, Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. at Saddleback College

Division 5-A: Woodland Christian (14-0) vs. Banning (9-6)

Date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at El Camino College