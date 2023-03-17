(KTXL) — Saturday will be an action-packed day of sports in the Sacramento area.

From the afternoon to nighttime, the sports-filled Saturday will involve college basketball action and the home opener for the Sacramento Republic FC.

Although they won’t play at home, the Sacramento State women’s basketball team will make their first appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tournament.

Despite the NCAA men’s tourney occurring at the Golden 1 Center, the beam could still be lit Saturday night, as the Sacramento Kings continue their playoff push on the road.

Here is a rundown of Saturday’s sports action.

March Madness at the Golden 1 Center

College basketball fans will flock to the Golden 1 Center for the second time in three days, as the downtown Sacramento venue will host two second-round games for the NCAA Men’s Tournament.

After notching an upset over Arizona in the first round, the Princeton Tigers will look to advance to the Sweet Sixteen when they take on the Missouri Tigers in South Region.

In the West Region bracket, the UCLA Bruins continue their tourney run when they play the Northwestern Wildcats.

Here are the game times for Saturday’s matchups in Sacramento:

•South Region: No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 7 Missouri — 3:10 p.m.

•West Region: No. 10 Northwestern vs. No. 2 UCLA — 5:40 p.m.

Sacramento State women look to continue historic season

Coming off their first Big Sky Conference championship, the Sacramento State Hornets will make their debut in the Big Dance on Saturday night.

As the No. 13 seed in the Greenville Regional 1 bracket, the Hornets will face No. 4 UCLA at the Bruins’ home floor at the Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Tip-off for the first-round game is at 8:30 p.m.

The Hornets sport the most wins in a single season in school history, entering the NCAA tourney with a 25-7 overall record and a 13-5 mark in the Big Sky. Sacramento State earned an automatic bid to the tourney after winning the Big Sky tournament.

Sacramento Republic FC home opener

The Sacramento Republic FC will welcome the Charleston Battery in its home opener Saturday night at Heart Health Park.

It will be the third meeting between the two clubs with Republic FC winning the previous two matchups. Sacramento defeated Charleton 4-2 last year in South Carolina and the Republic FC won the first matchup in 2014 at home in a 3-1 win.

Kickoff at Heart Health Park is set for 7 p.m.

The Republic FC heads into Saturday’s matchup at 1-0 while the Battery are coming off a 1-1 draw.

•Sacramento Republic FC hosts Charleston Battery March 18

•Click here to watch the livestream in English

•Haz clic aquí para ver la transmisión en español

Kings look to continue success on road trip

As the NCAA Men’s Tournament occupies the Kings’ home, the team looks to stay in the top two of the Western Conference standings when they play the Washington Wizards on the road.

The Kings are currently No. 2 in the Western Conference with a 42-27 record and are 4 ½ games back of the Denver Nuggets for the conference’s top spot.

Saturday night’s game is the third contest of a four-game road trip, which has been a successful one so far for the Kings. Sacramento is 2-0 on the road trip with wins over the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

The Kings’ win over the Nets clinched the team’s first season of going over .500 for the first time since 2006.

Tip-off for the Kings’ game Saturday is set for 5 p.m. PST.