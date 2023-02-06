(KTXL) — Sacramento High School will honor one of its own Wednesday.

Former WNBA player Vicki Baugh will get her No. 22 jersey retired that she wore as a Sacramento High Dragon.

The school will hold a retirement ceremony before the Sacramento High girls basketball game against El Camino on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game will serve as the Dragons’ senior night, as it’ll be the final home game of the season for the girls basketball team.

According to a press release, Baugh will attend the ceremony with her family, and it’ll feature remarks and video highlights of her career. The ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m.

According to a press release, Baugh will join former All-NBA point guard and Mayor of Sacramento Kevin Johnson as the only Sacramento High alums to have their Dragon jerseys retired.

“It’s a cliche to call a great athlete an inspiration, but by her play and personality, Vicki really was — to her Sac High teammates and to future Dragons,” Dragons’ head coach Michele Massari said in a prepared statement. “I’m so proud to get to see Vicki’s jersey retired, and to see her legacy properly cemented here, for all time.”

Baugh graduated from Sacramento High in 2007 and helped lead the Dragons to a 29-4 record and a Northern California Division III finals appearance as a senior.

In her final year at Sacramento High, Baugh averaged 17.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game. Throughout her four-year varsity career at Sacramento High, Baugh totaled 1,870 points, 1,222 rebounds, 273 assists, 208 steals and 300 blocked shots.

She also competed internationally, earning gold medals for the U.S. in 2006 and 2007. Her 2006 gold medal came at the 2006 FIBA Americas Championships while her 2007 medal was with the USA Under-19 Team.

Following her prep career, Baugh went on to play for legendary coach Pat Summit at the University of Tennessee.

Baugh dealt with a couple of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries while at Tennessee but was part of a Volunteers team that won the 2008 NCAA women’s basketball title. She was a freshman during the championship season.

After playing four seasons at Tennessee, Baugh was drafted by the Tulsa Shock in the 2012 WNBA Draft. She played two seasons with the Shock and another as a member of the San Antonio Stars.

Following three years in the WNBA, Baugh played professionally overseas for nine years with four in South Korea and five seasons in Europe.