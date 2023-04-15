1Q: 6:21 — Warriors lead Kings 15-14

1Q: 11:05 — Sabonis makes both free throws, giving Kings a 2-0 lead

1Q: 11:05 — Domantas Sabonis scores Kings first playoff points in 16 seasons with a free throw

1Q: 12:00 — Warriors win tip off

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings are hosting their first playoff game in nearly 17 years.

Game 1 of the Kings’ first round against the Golden State Warriors begins Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. from the Golden 1 Center.

In their first postseason appearance since 2006, the Kings enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed while the Warriors, the defending champions, are the No. 6 seed.

It’s the first-ever matchup between the Northern California squads and both Kings and Warriors sport the top-two offenses in the NBA.

Sacramento has the top-scoring offense at 120.7 points per game while the Warriors are second with an average of 118.9 points.