(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Kings are celebrating 100 years when they enter the 2023-24 NBA season.

To kick off the celebration, the Kings will hold their annual Fan Fest on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Golden 1 Center.

The event will take place before the Kings tip off the regular season against the Utah Jazz on the road on Oct. 25.

Fan Fest will include a Kids Zone with activities and games, discounts on Kings apparel, samples of new menu items and 50% off fan-favorite foods.

The event will feature appearances from the Kings dancers, mascot Slamson, and live music from the team’s DJs.

Fan Fest is free to the public, but tickets required for admission. Tickets can be claimed online at Kings.com/FanFest.

According to the Kings, season ticket members and Golden 1 Credit Union members will have early access at 1 p.m. with doors opening to the general public at 1:30 p.m.

Fans will get a first look at the Kings’ new City Edition uniforms by Nike and City Edition court that will honor the Kings’ centennial anniversary.

The Kings unveiled three new uniforms for the upcoming season during the summer. The Kings’ Association Edition uniform is white as the primary color and Black as the primary color for Icon Edition.

The third Statement Edition jersey is a purple-to-black transition with a checkered pattern on the side, drawing inspiration from the franchise’s history and uniforms from the past.

To cap off Fan Fest, the Kings roster and coaching staff will participate in an open practice featuring skills challenges including a 3-point shootout and half-court shots along with a rookie talent show.

To coincide with the event, kids ages 6 to 14 can sign up to participate in a Jr. Kings youth basketball clinic at the Golden 1 Center from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Tap or click here to sign up for the Jr. Kings Clinic.

The Kings will host two games during the preseason on Oct. 15 and Oct. 19. The “Beam Team” will take on the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 15 and will return to the Golden 1 Center against the Jazz on Oct. 19.

After the Kings open the regular season on Oct. 25, Sacramento will have their home opener against the Warriors on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m.