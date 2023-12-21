(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento native Miles Silvas has been named Thrasher Magazine’s 2023 Skateboarder of the Year, the publication announced on Dec. 18.

Silvas joins a long list of professional skateboarders who received the accolade, which has been given out since 1990. Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was the first recipient of the publication’s award in 1990.

•Video Above: Four Pacers sign letters of intent at Grant High School to play at the next level

The Sacramento-born skateboarder beat out several other finalists for the honor including Hawk. Silvas is the first skateboarder from Sacramento to win the award. Chris Senn, who grew up in Grass Valley, won the award in 1995.

In a December interview with Thrasher, Silvas said he and his wife moved to San Francisco in November 2022 to have a change of scenery and expand his skateboarding career.

Before moving to San Francisco, Silvas contemplated about moving to Los Angeles, but it never came into fruition.

“I was at a point where I needed a scenery swap and just have some new energy,” Silvas told Thrasher. “I’d been in Sacramento so long and I’ll always love Sacramento, but there’s not too much to skate during the week besides the skatepark.”

Silvas comes from an athletic family. His sister played college soccer, his brother played professional soccer and his father is a former boxer, who once competed in the Junior Olympics.