SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Marvel-designed apparel for the Sacramento River Cats is officially on sale, the ballclub announced Friday.

The team merchandise includes hats and sweatshirts with a Marvel-inspired logo, a Captain America-themed jersey and a Black Panther-themed t-shirt.

The apparel is part of a three-year partnership between Minor League Baseball and Marvel for a program called “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond,” according to Minor League Baseball.

The logo, which is a comic-book-like cat, was announced by the River Cats in a press release on Oct. 24.

The program features 96 different Minor League clubs across all four levels and all of the logos are reimagined by Marvel animators, according to the league.

The River Cats’ fitted hat with the Marvel-inspired logo will be worn by the team during their Defenders of the Diamond game in the 2023 season.

“Our Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond game was a huge success this past season, and we’re excited to build on this promotion in 2023,” Sacramento River Cats Director of Marketing Sarah Hebel said in the October release. “Our Marvel-inspired River Cats logo, which will be sported on the hats and jerseys worn by the team during next season’s Defenders of the Diamond game, allows us to reach new fans, while also celebrating those that share the passions of both Marvel and baseball.”

During the 2022 MiLB season, each club hosted at least one Marvel theme night at their ballpark featuring appearances by Marvel superhero characters and Marvel-themed uniforms.

For their Marvel theme night game in 2022, the River Cats wore jerseys inspired by Iron Man, which were autographed and later auctioned off to benefit the River Cats Foundation. The River Cats defeated the Reno Aces 6-0 that night at Sutter Health Park.

The Marvel-designed apparel is available online and at the On Deck Shop at Sutter Health Park.

The River Cats begin the season on March 31 against the Salt Lake Bees on the road. Sacramento will have its home opener on April 4 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.