(KTXL) — There’s a new voice of the Sacramento River Cats.

The River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, announced Tuesday that Zack Bayrouty is the new voice of the ball club.

After receiving interest from across the country, Bayrouty becomes the team’s fourth broadcaster, replacing longtime River Cats announcer Johnny Doskow.

“I’m beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the River Cats family and be part of an amazing team,” Bayrouty said in a statement.

“To have the microphone passed to me from Johnny Doskow is one of the great honors of my life. I know what his voice meant to the fans and what his presence meant to the community, and it’s my privilege to continue to build on that legacy in Sacramento.”

The River Cats had a vacancy in the booth after Doskow accepted a position with the Oakland Athletics in January. Doskow was the voice of the River Cats from 2001 to 2022.

Other than Doskow, Bayrouty joins the likes of Jeff Walker (2000) and Spanish broadcaster Jose Reynoso (2000-08) to call games for the River Cats.

“We received an overwhelming amount of interest in the position and Zack quickly separated himself from the pack with his mixture of on-air talent and multimedia experience,” River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson said in a statement. “Johnny Doskow was synonymous with Sacramento sports for over two decades and we feel Zack is the perfect heir to usher the franchise and fans into a new era.”

Bayrouty, a Worcester, Massachusetts native, is no stranger to Northern California. He previously called games for the Stockton Ports, the Oakland A’s Single-A affiliate, for 14 seasons, and for the University of the Pacific men’s basketball team for 13 years since 2010.

Bayrouty spent the previous three seasons as a broadcaster for the River Cats’ Pacific Coast League rival Reno Aces, the Triple-A affiliate for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Reno Aces won the PCL in 2022.

The new voice of the River Cats also called games for the A’s, making his Major League debut on Sept. 3, 2019 contest between Oakland and the Los Angeles Angels.

Opening Day for the River Cats is March 31 in a road contest against the Salt Lake Bees. The River Cats’ home opener is April 4 against the El Paso Chihuahuas. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.