SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It was a back-and-forth affair at Sutter Health Park Wednesday night as the Sacramento River Cats fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas for Opening Day, 10-8.

San Francisco Giants prize pitching prospect Kyle Harrison made his Triple-A debut facing San Diego Padres All-Star Fernando Tatis Jr., who is currently with El Paso as he begins his rehab assignment.

Harrison walked Tatis twice, gave up four walks, struck out four, and gave up one run and one hit in two innings.

“It felt great, obviously not the result we wanted,” Harrison said.

“Didn’t end up with a W today, but good to have family out here and compete on the west coast again.”

“Making some good pitches in certain counts, that’s a good thing to take away from that and knowing that my stuff can play,” Harrison said as he reflected on his outing Wednesday night.

“It’s just a matter of refining it and trying to get in the zone more. Compete on a daily basis. That’s the biggest thing for me.”

Going up against an All-Star may have added some pressure to the left-handed pitcher, but nothing Harrison says he couldn’t handle.

“I really wanted to get him out for sure,” Harrison said facing Tatis. “Just couldn’t do it today. Maybe I was a little bit more amped than I’d like to be. Then again that’s just going back to the work. Staying nice and cool and content. I can’t wait to get back out there on Sunday.”