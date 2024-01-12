(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento River Cats are giving more than 200 people the opportunity to call the one and only Dinger their co-worker during their annual job fair on Jan. 27.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sutter Health Park, the Sacramento area’s premiere baseball team will be looking to fill 200 part-time game day staff positions.

The organization recommends that those interested in attending the job fair apply for their desired position online before arriving.

Some of the available positions include:

• Security

• Parking

• Concessions attendant

• Cooks

• Suite Attendants

• EMTs

• Merchandise Associates

• and more

The Sacramento River Cats have played at their stadium in West Sacramento since coming to the city in 2000 and have since won three Triple-A Championships, five Pacific Coast League Championships and 12 Pacific Coast League North Division titles.

The team has been an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants since 2015 and were the Oakland A’s affiliate from 2000 to 2014.