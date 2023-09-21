(FOX40.COM) — To kick off their 25th anniversary, the Sacramento River Cats will host the San Francisco Giants for an exhibition game next spring.

The River Cats will play their parent ballclub for an exhibition game on Sunday, March 24 at Sutter Health Park.

It’s the first time since 2018 and third time overall that the River Cats will play the Giants. The ballclubs first played each other for an exhibition game in 2016.

“We are extremely excited to be able to bring Giants baseball directly to the Sacramento community,” Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi said in a statement. “Sutter Health Park sets the standard for a quality ballpark experience and our exhibition game on March 24 will be a great way to help us kick off our 2024 season.”

The game will give local Giants fans a chance to watch their favorite players play including Rocklin native Logan Webb, Camilo Doval, Mike Yastrzemski and Thairo Estrada,

During the 2023 season, multiple players in the Giants organization played for both ballclubs in Sacramento and San Francisco including Patrick Bailey, Tristan Beck, Kyle Harrison, Marco Luciano, Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt, Ryan Walker and Keaton Winn.

“We look forward to kicking off our 25th season by welcoming the San Francisco Giants back to Sacramento,” River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson said in a statement. “The fan response to the Exhibition Games in 2016 and 2018 was truly amazing and we look forward to the energy and enthusiasm of a capacity crowd at Sutter Health Park on March 24.

Ticket sales haven’t been announced yet, but the River Cats said season ticket members can guarantee their seats by renewing their membership for the 2024 season. They can renew online or by emailing tickets@rivercats.com or calling 916-371-HITS (4487).

Fans can also place a deposit to become a new member to guarantee their seat.

The Minor League ballclub will conclude the 2023 season on the road against the Salt Lake Bees on Sept. 24.

The River Cats officially begin the 2024 season on March 29 against the Bees for a three-game home series.