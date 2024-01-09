(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento River Cats are calling on all singers and musicians.

The Minor League ballclub announced Tuesday they’re holding auditions to perform the national anthem before games during the 2024 season.

According to the team, auditions will be at Sutter Health Park on Feb. 10 and are open to all soloists, groups, and instrumentalists.

Before live auditions take place, there is a process all interested singers and musicians must follow.

What is the audition process?

Singers and musicians are required to submit an audition demo by Friday, Jan. 26. The River Cats said demos received past that date will not be considered.

Following submissions, the River Cats said they will invite the top demos to Sutter Health Park for a live audition in February.

Submitted demos must be an a Capella version of the “Star-Spangled Banner.” For those singing the national anthem, they must perform the song with correct lyrics with a “clear” and “consistent” voice. Full performances on the demos must not exceed 90 seconds.

To submit a demo, the River Cats said to email a mp3 or YouTube link to Logan Flair at lflair@rivercats.com with the subject line “2024 National Anthem Demo.”

The body of the email message should include a name, phone number and email address. Submissions that don’t meet the guidelines will not be considered for call backs, according to the River Cats.

Due to the expected high volume of applicants, the River Cats said performers will be contacted if they are selected to audition in person. Those who are chosen for a live audition will be notified during the week of Jan. 29.