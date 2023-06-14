SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento State head basketball coach David Patrick speaks with Fox40’s Sean Cunningham about his series of youth basketball camps this summer, the motivation to provide opportunities for youth in the community, his close relationship with Mike Brown and the Sacramento Kings, and being a member of the coaching staff for the Australian national team who will compete at the FIBA Basketball World Cup this August.

For more information on Patrick’s upcoming basketball camps go to: info.abcsportscamps.com/csusmb.