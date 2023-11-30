(FOX40.COM) — Coming off their first road playoff victory in program history, the Sacramento State Hornets continue the postseason on Saturday with another away matchup.

Sacramento State (8-4) will travel to Vermillion, South Dakota to take on No. 3 South Dakota (9-2) in the second round of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. It will be the Hornets’ fourth consecutive second-round appearance.

The second round game is set for 11 a.m. PT kickoff and here is what you need to know about the game.

South Dakota poses challenge for Hornets offense

Saturday will be the second straight week where the Hornets will play an opponent from the Missouri Valley Conference.

The South Dakota Coyotes had a first-round bye after finishing the regular season with a 9-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark against conference opponents.

The Coyotes bring one of the FCS’s best defenses in the matchup, allowing 14.6 points per game. In the team’s nine victories, South Dakota has surrendered 9.89 points per contest

The Hornets and Coyotes have one common opponent this year in North Dakota, with both teams being victories against the school from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Sac State beat North Dakota 42-35 in the first round of the playoffs while South Dakota has a 14-10 regular season home win against North Dakota 14-10.

The road most traveled

Saturday’s playoff game will mark the eighth road game of the season for the Hornets, matching a total for the most road games in a season in school history.

According to the university, the Hornets have traveled 5,555.1 miles in seven road games in 2023. That number will climb to 6,869.5 miles when the Hornets touch down in Vermilion.

The Hornets traveled through two time zones for their first-round playoff and had the most mileage in the opening round, which mainly featured regional matchups.

Sac State was one of two road teams to capture wins in the first round of the playoffs with the other being Tennessee-Chattanooga.

Hornets quarterback Kaiden Bennett scored three times, throwing one touchdown and running for the other. The Folsom High alum also threw for 207 while running for 126 more, the most rushing yards by a Sac State player in the FCS playoffs.