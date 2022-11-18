SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — There’s a lot on the line in the 2022 Causeway Classic between Sacramento State and UC Davis.

The Sacramento State Hornets are looking to finish the regular season with a perfect record, and the UC Davis Aggies are seeking a playoff berth for the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.

The name of the rivalry game refers to the Yolo Causeway, a 3.2-mile elevated highway on Interstate 80 that connects Davis and Sacramento.

Saturday’s game is slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Hornet Stadium; here’s a look at the season so far for both teams.

Hornets seek undefeated season

The Hornets are heading into Saturday’s game with a 10-0 overall record and a 7-0 mark in the Big Sky Conference. Sacramento State is ranked second in the Stats Perform FCS poll and No. 2 in the American Football Coaches Association FCS Coaches Poll.

Sacramento State’s 10 straight wins to start the season is a school record. A win over its rivals could secure the program’s third consecutive Big Sky championship and a top seed in the FCS playoffs.

The Hornets are led by the quarterback duo of seniors Jake Dunniway and Asher O’Hara. Dunniway has thrown for a team-high 16 touchdowns and 1,698 yards, while O’Hara has passed for seven touchdowns and 575 yards. O’Hara has been a presence in the ground game for the Hornets, rushing for 747 yards and scoring a team-high 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Running back Cameron Skattebo, a product of Rio Linda High School, is another Hornet whose looking to make an impact in the rivalry game, rushing for 1,154 yards and five touchdowns.

UC Davis looks to stay hot

The Aggies are heading into the rivalry game at 6-4 overall, 5-2 in the Big Sky and as a top-25 team. UC Davis is ranked No. 24 in the Stats Perform FCS poll.

The team has been on a streak in the FCS, winning five straight games — One more victory could give the program an at-large bid in the playoffs.

During their multiple back-to-back wins, the Aggies have scored at least 40 points in each game and have outscored opponents 260-83.

The Aggies are led by running back Ulonzo Gilliam, who has rushed for 1,132 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 345 receiving yards on 48 catches. His receiving yards rank second on the team.

UC Davis quarterback Miles Hastings has thrown for 2,471 yards and 19 touchdowns along with a 71% completion percentage.

History between the rivals

Saturday’s matchup is the 68th Causeway Classic football game and the 69th time overall that the two rivals will play each other, according to UC Davis. The first official Causeway Classic was played in Sacramento on Oct. 9, 1954, resulting in a 14-0 victory for UC Davis.

The Aggies lead the all-time series at 46-22, but the Hornets have won the last two meetings overall. The Hornets won last year’s game 27-7 and the 2019 matchup 27-17. The last Aggies’ victory was a 56-13 win over the Hornets in 2018, which was played in Reno due to unhealthy air quality as a result of the Camp Fire.

The game wasn’t played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.