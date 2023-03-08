(KTXL) — The best season for the Sacramento State Women’s Basketball program continues.

The Hornets defeated the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (76-63) in the Big Sky Conference championship game — Sacramento State’s first appearance in the final in program history.

Sacramento State earns an automatic bid to the NCAA Divison I Women’s Basketball Tournament. It’ll be the program’s first competition in the Division I tournament.

The Hornets’ tournament seeding and the opponent will be determined on Sunday during a selection show on ESPN at 5 p.m.

The women’s tournament bracket will feature 68 teams with 32 earning automatic bids from their conferences.

Prior to the tournament, Sacramento State clinched a share of its first-ever Big Sky title after an 80-54 rout over the Portland State Vikings on Feb. 27.

The Hornets started its tournament run with a 73-58 win over Idaho in the quarterfinals, followed by a 60-42 win over the Vikings.

The team made history this season, becoming the program’s first squad to reach 20 wins in a single season. Sac State finished the regular season at 22-7 overall.

Sac State finished as tri-Big Sky champions in the regular season with Northern Arizona and Montana State after all three teams finish at 13-5 in Big Sky Conference play.

The Hornets were the No. 3 seed in the Big Sky Tournament at the Idaho Central Arena in Boise.

The Hornets’ 13-5 Big Sky record is the program’s most conference wins since 2014-15. That season, Sac State also finished 13-5 in the Big Sky.