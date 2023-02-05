(KTXL) — The Sacramento area will be represented on the sidelines when the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs meet in Super Bowl LVII.

This year’s Big Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here is who will be representing the Sacramento area on Super Bowl Sunday.

Shane Steichen

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 24-16. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles’ offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is a graduate of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills where he played quarterback.

Steichen went on to play quarterback at the collegiate level at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Prior to being hired at his role by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in 2021, Steichen had two stints with the Chargers (2011-12 and 2014-20) in San Diego and Los Angeles and spent 2013 with the Cleveland Browns.

His first coaching job was as an offensive assistant at the University of Louisville.

The Oak Ridge product is currently in his second season as the Eagles offensive coordinator, leading a dynamic offense that includes quarterback and Jalen Hurts, receivers AJ Brown and Devonta Smith, and tight end Dallas Goedert.

In Steichen’s second year as offensive coordinator, the Eagles finished the regular season with the third-highest scoring offense at 28.1 points per game and third in the league in total yards per game at 389.1.

Due to the team’s impressive play on offense, Steichen was named a finalist for the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Steichen became a candidate for multiple head coaching jobs in NFL, interviewing for the opening with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers. Currently, the Colts are one of two teams searching for a head coach with the other being the Arizona Cardinals.

Ian Book

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ian Book (19) warms up prior to an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Eagles quarterback Ian Book played high school football at Oak Ridge, throwing for 78 touchdowns and 7,632 yards in three years as the Trojans starter.

After his time as a prep athlete, Book to his talents to Notre Dame where he became the winningest quarterback in the program’s history. He also threw for 8,948 career yards and 72 total touchdowns for the Fighting Irish, the latter being second all-time at Notre Dame.

Following his redshirt senior season in 2020, Book was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round with the 133rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He made only one NFL start with the Saints, who later waived him in August 2020.

After getting let go by the Saints, Book was claimed off waivers by the Eagles. He served as the third quarterback on the Eagles’ depth chart throughout 2022.

Other local ties in broadcast

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2019, file photo, Mike Pereira walks across the field before a football game between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. With so much else going on in the pro football world, it’s probably no surprise that officiating has not been on the front burner. Things have been rather tame. And the league’s former chief of officiating, Pereira, points to several reasons why. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)

Another face you’ll see during the Super Bowl broadcast is Mike Pereira, who is part of the NFL broadcast team for FOX Sports. Pereira lives in Sacramento and was born and raised in Stockton.

His role in the network is as a rules analyst and is involved in the broadcast whenever a play is getting challenged or getting reviewed by officials.

Pereira has served in his current role at FOX Sports since 2010. Prior to his broadcast gig, Pereira was an NFL referee from 1996 to 2010.