NAPA, Calif. (KTXL) – Sacramento’s Chase Sienkiewicz, the former Jesuit High School star, talks to FOX40’s Sean Cunningham on the eve of his PGA Tour debut.

The 23-year-old Sienkiewicz (pronounced sin-KEV-ich) talks about his mindset heading into Thursday’s first round of the Fortinet Championship, his familiarity with the course at Napa’s Silverado Resort, appearing in his first tournament so close to his hometown and why his parents will not be in attendance this weekend to cheer him on.