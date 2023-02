SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – UFC featherweight and Sacramento native Josh Emmett speaks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his first championship fight coming up at UFC 284 in Australia, what he expects from his opponent Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event, the other championship fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev, as well as his journey to this stage.

UFC 284 will take place Saturday at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.