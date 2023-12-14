SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – UFC Featherweight Josh Emmett, who lives and trains in Sacramento with Team Alpha MMA, speaks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about his upcoming fight at UFC 296 in Las Vegas, seeing his originally scheduled opponent Giga Chikadze withdraw due to injury, the 10-day preparations for Bryce Mitchell as his replacement, his hopes of ending 2023 snapping a two-fight skid and what 2024 could mean for his UFC future.

