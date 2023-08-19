LOS ANGELES, Ca. (BRPROUD) – Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was reportedly taken into police custody Friday night. The New Orleans Saints issued a statement Saturday after it was reported that Graham was wandering in the streets. The Saints said in a statement that Graham experienced a medical episode that resulted in him becoming disoriented.

He was taken into custody and sent to a local hospital for evaluation. The Saints said that a doctor believed he had a seizure, and Graham spent the night under medical supervision.

Graham was released Saturday morning, and the team is preparing to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 20.

Read the full statement below.

“New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.”