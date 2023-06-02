(KTXL) — Sacramento native and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was presented with the key to the city by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg on Thursday.

Armstead received the honor at the inaugural Kick Off for Kids Gala, a charitable event benefiting The Armstead Academic Project, a nonprofit founded by the Sacramento native.

“Last night I had the privilege to present @arikarmstead with a key to the city,” Steinberg tweeted on Friday. “The @ArmsteadProject continues to create a positive impact for kids in Sacramento who need it the most. Thank you for your work and your dedication to your youth.”

49ers quarterback Trey Lance and receiver Jauan Jennings attended the event along with former San Francisco linebacker Patrick Willis.

Armstead, who played in high school at Pleasant Grove in Elk Grove, founded the Armstead Academic Project with his wife Melina in 2019.

According to the nonprofit’s website, the Armstead Project is dedicated to ensuring that students receive access to the resources they need no matter their socioeconomic status.

The Armstead Project supports students in Sacramento and the Bay Area, according to its website.

Since founding the nonprofit, Armstead’s charitable work has not gone unnoticed, earning the 49ers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee three years in a row. He earned his third consecutive nomination during the 2022 season.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year award annually honors a player’s philanthropy to his community. All 32 of the NFL’s teams have a nominee every year.