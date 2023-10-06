(FOX40.COM) — “Banana Ball” is returning to Sutter Health Park next year.

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to the West Sacramento ballpark for the second consecutive year for three days from May 9 to 11, 2024, according to a press release.

•Video Above: Previous coverage of the Savannah Bananas at Sutter Health Park

The Bananas will play their rivals, the Party Animals during their three-day stop in Sacramento.

In July, the Bananas played in front of a sold-out crowd at Sutter Health Park in a game that featured former Major League Baseball players Hunter Pence, Josh Reddick and Eric Byrnes.

Former MLB players Jake Peavy, Johnny Damon, and Barry Zito joined the Bananas during their tour.

Sutter Health Park was one of 33 stops during the Bananas 2023 trek.

“I think (last) year showed people that we aren’t just here to entertain, but that we can actually play at a high level too,” Bananas infielder Jackson Olson said in the release. “The year 2023 was life-changing for all of us, but 2024 is about to be the biggest challenge yet and we’re all ready for it.”

What is Banana Ball?

Banana Ball is a “fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball” that involves no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown if the score is tied at the end of the game.

Other than the fast-paced style play, the Bananas are known for having a cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians at their games. The Bananas also have a player who plays on stilts.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans will need to join a ticket lottery list before it closes on Dec.1, but joining the list doesn’t guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets.

Click or tap here to sign up for the ticket lottery.

The River Cats and Bananas said a random drawing will take place about two months before the event and those who are selected will have the opportunity to purchase tickets.