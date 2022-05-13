MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Nuts baseball team’s new general manager Victoria Hernandez broke two barriers this week when she was named to the position.

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners named Hernandez the general manager of the Single-A team, making her the first female GM in the squad’s history and the first Latina to hold the position in Minor League Baseball.

Prior to her hire as GM, Hernandez served as the team’s assistant general manager, a position she was promoted to in January, according to the Nuts.

“I would like to thank the Seattle Mariners for this opportunity. It is a surreal moment, and I am proud to pave the way for future Latina general managers. I am honored to have been selected, but the hard work starts now, and I can’t wait to immerse myself in this new role.” Veronica Hernandez, Modesto Nuts General Manager

According to the team, Hernandez joins other women in the Mariners’ farm system who hold similar positions for their Double-A affiliate in Arkansas and Triple-A team in Tacoma.

Before she joined the Nuts organization, Hernandez, a Connecticut native, worked for multiple MiLB teams since 2015, according to the team.

“Veronica’s determination, hard work and love for the sport has shined these past four years and we couldn’t be more excited to have her lead the Modesto Nuts into the future.” Trevor Gooby, Seattle Mariners Senior Vice President of Ballpark Operations

Modesto hosts the Inland Empire 66ers for three games this weekend at John Thurman Field.