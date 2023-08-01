SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — Well before Stephanie Cox was representing the United States on a global stage, she was representing Elk Grove throughout Northern California.

“I think getting to play for the pride, getting to play for the WPSL was pretty awesome,” Cox said. “Getting to play for my high school and playing [Olympic Development Program] and representing the area. Playing those big games against the storm. You know, we were just these young kids who wanted to shake things up and make a difference.”

But if not for some insecurities back in her youth soccer days, Cox might never have had a chance to make a difference for the United States Women’s National Team.

“I remember my club coach, Danny Cruz, encouraged me to try out for our district team,” Cox recalled. “I remember the first time I went out to the tryouts, they have us – defenders here, midfielders and forwards. And I recognized all the best players from the teams that I played against, and they were all midfielders.”

“I was a midfielder at the time, and there were three defenders, and I went to the defenders. I got invited to go to the state tryouts and made the state team as a defender. I went to the state tournament, played against the other states and ended up getting my name called at that kind of tournament to make the regional team.”

“That definitely was a part of my youth career and the trajectory to then go onto youth national teams.”

That proved to be a fateful decision for Cox, one that shaped the rest of her career.

“A little smart to realize I had a better chance,” Cox said. “I think all the best players at a young age probably play midfield. But then, from a young age, I was able to really solidify myself as a ball-playing defender and as someone who was comfortable on the ball.”

That foresight helped eventually catapult Cox to the U.S. Women’s National Team in 2007. And at 21 years old and still playing at the University of Portland, she was the youngest member of the team.

“I remember just being so nervous meeting Christine Sinclair and Briana Scurry, they were still in the group,” Cox said. “You know, these were my icons. Players that I looked up to… just legendary.”

At the 2007 World Cup in China, Cox and the U.S. finished in third. The next year, at the Beijing Olympics, the Americans broke through and won gold.

At the Women’s World Cup in Germany in 2011, the United States finished in second – setting the stage not just for the current run the Americans are on as they look for a third straight World Cup crown, but for all of women’s soccer on an international level.

“I think that I didn’t really understand the magnitude of that stage, and things really shifted in 2011,” Cox said. “I remember it just being different. Games were being televised. The stands were packed and it was an event. So just being a part of that, getting to see just the laying of the foundation.”

After 89 appearances with the national team and 13 years as a professional, Cox traded in her cleats for a whistle. Her first head coaching job came at Gig Harbor High School, where she helped lead the Tides to an undefeated season and a state championship.

Now, she’s leading Division III Puget Sound. And while the girls she’s coaching might not play on an international stage, she knows their accomplishments mean just as much.

“I’m very proud of the career that I have and the gold medal that’s hanging up in my house,” Cox said. “But I know that for each person, their own successes are almost gold medals for them. It feels pretty special.”

“I think I could almost get emotional knowing that I get to help create memories. My own commitment and care as a coach helps them have memories that they’ll have for the rest of their lives.”

While she’s helping create memories for her current team, this summer, she gets to sit back and reflect on her own while watching her former team try to make history as the U.S. chases a threepeat at the World Cup.

“I’m proud of them,” Cox said of the current U.S. squad. “It’s great to be in this next stage of my career as a mom, as a coach, and just get to cheer them on. I had my time on that stage, and now I’m glad that I get to sit back and be a fan and cheer them on.”