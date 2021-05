MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City has reclaimed the Premier League title with three games to spare after closest challenger Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester.

It is a third league championship in four seasons under Pep Guardiola, adding to trio of domestic titles he won at both Barcelona and Bayern Munich as coach.

And he could yet complete the season by ending his 10-year wait to win the Champions League again if City can beat Chelsea in the club’s first European Cup final.