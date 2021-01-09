Report: Deadlines missed for Sacramento Republic MLS expansion

(KTXL) — The Athletic is reporting that the ownership group did not meet certain deadlines for the Sacramento Republic’s Major League Soccer expansion.

The report says the club did not sign and submit its MLS expansion agreement by the December deadline.

It also states the $200 million expansion fee was also missed.

Just got this MLS: "Major League Soccer continues to work with Ron Burkle to finalize the long-form expansion agreement and remains focused on a successful launch of Sacramento Republic FC in 2023, along with the opening of a new stadium at the Railyards." — Jim Crandell (@JimCrandell) January 9, 2021

Sources also told The Athletic they “don’t expect that the development will jeopardize the club’s entry to MLS.”

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s office sent the following statement in response to The Athletic’s report:

We have been in frequent contact with Ron Burkle and the Sacramento Republic ownership group, and they remain committed to our city and to finalizing their long-term expansion agreement with Major League Soccer. Office of Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

This story is developing. Check back for updates.