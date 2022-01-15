Republic FC holds open tryouts for training camp invite this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sports fans in Sacramento have a soft spot for homegrown talent.

Take former Sacramento Republic FC forward Cameron Iwasa for example.

As a Sacramento native and Jesuit High School alumnus, Iwasa was an easy favorite for local soccer fans and his rise to become the franchise’s all-time leading scorer only helped his cause.

On Saturday, the Republic FC went looking for its next local superstar in the team’s ninth annual open tryouts.

“It’s about giving a player an opportunity, giving a player a platform to show what he can do and for us to take note of it,” explained Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs.

Close to 100 players were on the pitch Saturday morning showcasing their talent through the elements.

“We started with small-sided games all day long. We just really want to see the players open up and be able to play, just see who’s good soccer players frankly,” said Republic FC president Todd Dunivant.

At least one player from this weekend’s open tryouts will be invited to training camp.

As of Saturday, five players who have been invited through this process have earned pro contracts.

“To see these players that are hungry and have a desire to become a pro, like I say, it’s pure and I think that is something that is missed in the professional game,” Briggs said.

Tryouts continue Sunday in a closed session.

Players will be competing 11 on 11 and on a bigger field for further evaluation.

For those who earn an invitation, training camp begins Feb. 1.