With the long-time president leaving and MLS dreams in question, some might be worried about the upcoming season for the Sacramento Republic FC.

But not those who really bleed Old Glory Red.

Wednesday, fans can start selecting pre-sale tickets for this year’s matches. If you’re not a member yet, you can still sign up to get in on those early sales.

Sonseeahray spoke to Chief Revenue Officer Dustin Vicari to learn more about what this season will look like for fans.