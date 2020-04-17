Sacramento Republic FC brings thousands of meals to those impacted by COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC’s Indomitable Hands program is helping to bring thousands of meals to those impacted by COVID-19.

On Thursday, club President and COO Ben Gumpert got to deliver some very special packages to some deserving nominees.

If you would like to nominate someone or make a donation to the program, head over to the Sacramento Republic FC website and fill out a nomination form. They are also selling limited edition “Indomitable City” scarves and 100% of those proceeds go toward the grocery delivery program.