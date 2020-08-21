Sacramento Republic FC player becomes 9th in league to score 50 goals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sports milestones, albeit great accomplishments, more times than not mean more to fans and teammates than the player that reached it.

Such was the case for Republic FC striker Cameron Iwata who scored his 50th career goal over the weekend.

“It’s a massive accomplishment, to score 50 goals in any professional league,” said Republic FC head coach Mark Briggs.

What makes Saturday’s milestone even sweeter is Iwata is a home-grown product, having graduated from Jesuit High School in Carmichael.

He has also scored all but two of those 50 goals as a member of the Republic, having two separate stints with the indomitable club since 2015.

“My spot on this team is to be a goal scored and, fortunately, over the past how many years I’ve been able to put a few in the net. And it has stacked up to this point,” Iwasa told FOX40.

Iwasa is only the ninth player in league history to reach 50 goals.

The 27-year-old striker admitted what went through his mind on the historic moment.

“Just don’t miss the net,” Iwasa said. “You know, I’ve seen some stuff happen over the years, so just focused on hitting the back of the net. It was an absolute tap-in for me. It couldn’t have been easier on my side.”

“For him to reach it and me to be a part of it is absolutely awesome,” said striker Villyan Bijev. “I’m really happy to be a part of any milestone my teammates and my team break. So that’s why I’m excited.”

“I think I’m once one playing and I’m kind of reflecting on my career this will mean a lot more then,” Iwasa said. “At this point, I’m just focused on the next one really.”

And of course, the plan is for Iwasa to get 51 goals, at least, in Republic FC’s next game coming up on Saturday at Papa Murphy’s Park against Portland.

The Sacramento team is currently riding a three-game winning streak.