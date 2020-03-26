Sacramento Republic FC player tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento Republic FC player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the club.

Republic FC reported the case on Thursday, saying a member of its roster was isolated at home and tested after becoming symptomatic.

All players and staff are being monitored for the virus, according to club officials.

Thursday’s media release also stated this new case would not have affected fans who were at the match on March 7.

Republic FC has suspended all team training sessions and closed their offices and facilities due to the pandemic.

United Soccer League President Jake Edwards released a statement on the case on Thursday:

We’re very supportive of Sacramento Republic FC’s handling of their first positive COVID-19 test. As soon as symptoms consistent with the virus were displayed, the individual was immediately placed in self-quarantine and tested. The club followed the protocol and direction of team physicians at UC Davis Health and in alignment with local, state and national health authorities. The individual is now in isolation at home, receiving quality care and recovering in good spirits. We are appreciative of the quick actions taken by the club and their health partner in ensuring the best medical care possible. Our thoughts and best wishes go out to everyone across the country whose lives have been affected by this virus and as an organization we will continue to do our part to flatten the curve. USL President Jake Edwards