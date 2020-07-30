Sacramento Republic FC postpones match after previous opponent tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC announced Wednesday night’s match was postponed after the team learned a previous opponent tested positive for COVID-19.

The team did not name the opponent or his team but said following their match against the unidentified team, all Republic FC players were tested and all tests came back negative. All players are tested on a weekly basis.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight's match against Orange County SC has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/nrl5T0XFZA — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) July 30, 2020

Since they played California’s first professional sports game on July 13 against the Tacoma Defiance, the Republic FC has held matches against two other teams, Reno 1868 FC and LA Galaxy II.

A press release posted Wednesday said LA Galaxy II’s match had also been postponed after “covered individuals scheduled to be involved in tonight’s match tested positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing.”